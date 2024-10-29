Buena Park police officers crash into each other while responding to call, video shows

Two Buena Park police officers were involved in a crash overnight as they were responding to a call.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Buena Park police officers were involved in a crash overnight as they were responding to a call in Anaheim.

The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, near Dale Street and Yale Avenue, as officers were responding to another Buena Park officer who needed help.

That officer was struggling with a suspect who was eventually taken into custody.

The responding officers sped to the location, but crashed their patrol cars into each other. The collision was captured on video.

The officers involved in the crash were taken to a hospital to be evaluated and later returned to work.