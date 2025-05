Burbank gym teacher arrested over alleged inappropriate relationship with child

A gym teacher in Burbank has been arrested over claims he had an inappropriate relationship with a child.

A gym teacher in Burbank has been arrested over claims he had an inappropriate relationship with a child.

A gym teacher in Burbank has been arrested over claims he had an inappropriate relationship with a child.

A gym teacher in Burbank has been arrested over claims he had an inappropriate relationship with a child.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A gym teacher in Burbank has been arrested over claims he had an inappropriate relationship with a child.

Dimitri Altobar, 33, was arrested and booked Wednesday for alleged lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Altobar is a teacher at St. Francis Xavier School. Authorities did not specify whether that child was a student of his.

His bail has been set at $100,000 and he is expected to appear in court Friday.