Burbank officer unintentionally fires gun during traffic stop, video shows

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Newly released body camera footage shows the moment a Burbank police officer unintentionally fired his weapon during a traffic stop.

The incident happened near Buena Vista and Vanowen streets just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 26, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Officers were looking for a stolen car when they spotted the white Ford Econoline van at the intersection.

As the vehicle was stopped at a traffic light, officers decided to box it in to prevent a chase and initiated a "high-risk traffic stop," meaning guns are drawn.

As one of the officers exited his patrol vehicle, his gun went off.

The bullet didn't hit anybody, but it did strike the van, shattering part of the windshield.

The driver suffered minor injuries from the broken glass and was arrested for receiving stolen property and DUI. The incident is under investigation.