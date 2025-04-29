Burbank residents call for action after large bear spotted in neighborhood

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Some Burbank residents are calling for action after a bear has been spotted roaming around their neighborhood.

Video from early Tuesday morning shows the large bear sauntering near a home on Elmwood Street.

People living in the area say the bear has been in the neighborhood for more than a week, and they've had enough. They say they're scared to walk around their homes and are worried about possible property damage.

They are urging local authorities to step in before someone gets hurt.

However, Burbank police told Eyewitness News they had not received any reports about a bear as of Tuesday morning.