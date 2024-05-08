Burbank schools mourning longtime teacher, allegedly killed at home by adult son

Police say Burbank teacher Karyn Lombardo was killed by her adult son after an altercation at home.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Burbank school community is in mourning after police say a teacher who was with the district more than 30 years was allegedly killed in her home by her adult son Tuesday night.

Officers and paramedics found Karyn Lombardo, 57, unconscious in her home around 10 p.m. and, after attempting life-saving measures, pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears Lombardo was involved in an altercation with her adult son, 25-year-old Kyle Lombardo, who lives at the home. Kyle Lombardo was arrested and booked for murder and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

The nature of the altercation and the apparent cause of death were not immediately disclosed.

Lombardo started working at the Burbank Unified School District in 1990 as a bilingual teacher at Joaquin Miller Elementary, according to a note to the community from district Superintendent John M. Paramo.

In 1993 she transferred to Bret Harte Elementary, where she worked in multiple teaching roles, including performing arts chorus, intervention and kindergarten.

"Over the course of her highly accomplished career, Ms. Lombardo touched the lives of thousands of students, parents, and colleagues, who will be mourning this loss in the days to come," Paramo wrote. "Her dedication, warmth, and passion for teaching touched many students and colleagues' lives. Her profound impact and loss on this community will be deeply felt throughout the City of Burbank."

The district is making counseling resources available to students and staff.