In-N-Out Burger to close Irvine office, reestablish headquarters in Baldwin Park

In-N-Out Burger said by the end of 2029 its Irvine offices will close, and its West Coast headquarters will return to Baldwin Park.

In-N-Out Burger said by the end of 2029 its Irvine offices will close, and its West Coast headquarters will return to Baldwin Park.

In-N-Out Burger said by the end of 2029 its Irvine offices will close, and its West Coast headquarters will return to Baldwin Park.

In-N-Out Burger said by the end of 2029 its Irvine offices will close, and its West Coast headquarters will return to Baldwin Park.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- In-N-Out Burger will consolidate its West Coast headquarters into one office in Baldwin Park by the end of 2029.

The restaurant chain has maintained corporate offices in both Irvine and Baldwin Park for over 30 years. On Monday, In-N-Out announced it will be closing the Irvine office and will headquarter its western territory in Baldwin Park -- less than a mile from its first restaurant.

In 1948, Harry and Esther Snyder opened the first In-N-Out "drive-thru" hamburger stand in a 10-by-10-foot space in Baldwin Park. Now, the chain, owned and operated by their granddaughter, Lynsi Snyder, has over 42,000 employees staffing over 400 locations.

"In every decision about the future of In-N-Out Burger, I give strong consideration to what my grandparents and my family would think is best for our company," Snyder said. "I know my family would be in support of this move because it brings our In-N-Out family back together in a way that helps us better serve our customers, who are the most important priority."

The closure of the Irvine office comes as In-N-Out Burger constructs a new eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, "in anticipation of company expansion in the state." The Tennessee office is set to open in late 2026.

"Some of our associates will be relocating to Tennessee, which makes it even more important to centralize our Western headquarters in one location, and our company's deepest roots are in Baldwin Park," Snyder said. "Our West Coast family will be together in one place, where In-N-Out Burger began."