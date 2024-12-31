$500K in watches stolen from home of Dallas Stars player Tyler Seguin, police say

Police say $500,000 in watches were stolen from NHL player Tyler Seguin's home in Dallas, Texas.

Police say $500,000 in watches were stolen from NHL player Tyler Seguin's home in Dallas, Texas.

Police say $500,000 in watches were stolen from NHL player Tyler Seguin's home in Dallas, Texas.

Police say $500,000 in watches were stolen from NHL player Tyler Seguin's home in Dallas, Texas.

DALLAS -- Another professional athlete's home was burglarized.

This time, it was the home of a Dallas Stars hockey player.

Police say $500,000 in watches were stolen from Tyler Seguin's home.

The incident happened in November, when he was playing a home game.

SEE ALSO | NBA urges players to get guard dogs, update home alarms in wake of high-profile burglaries

Sources say three suspects climbed a fence and then broke a window to get inside the house.

The suspects reportedly left through the front gate.

No one was home at the time.

A number of athlete's homes have been targeted in recent months.

Just last week, thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry was stolen from the home of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)