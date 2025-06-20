Burglary suspect shot and killed in East Hollywood police shooting identified

EAST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A suspect accused of breaking into an East Hollywood apartment and throwing pieces of lumber at officers was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting, police said.

The incident happened Thursday morning just after 4 a.m. when officers with the Los Angeles Police Department's Rampart Division responded to several calls about a burglary at an apartment complex on Alexandria Avenue.

Police said the callers indicated that the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Victor Manuel Carrillo, was trying to get into some of the apartments.

He was later spotted near an entrance on the second floor of the complex, according to police.

"Carrillo threw lumber, ceramic pots, and other objects at the officers while armed with a knife, resulting in the discharge of less lethal munitions," said LAPD in a statement.

Police said Carrillo took off and broke into an apartment on the second floor through a window. When officers made their way into the apartment, Carrillo confronted them with a knife and a metal chair, police said.

That's when officers opened fire, striking Carrillo, according to investigators. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the knife, metal chair, and lumber were recovered at the scene and booked as evidence.

One officer was hit by lumber, according to police, but declined medical treatment.

Police said two community members suffered minor injuries during a struggle with Carrillo as he tried to enter their apartment. One of them was treated by LAFD while the other declined treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.