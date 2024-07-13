Picking the perfect pair: Tips for choosing sunglasses that actually protect your eyes

If you're buying sunglasses, here are some tips to remember if you're trying to merge style with safety.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From "Breakfast at Tiffany's" to "Top Gun," sunglasses ooze iconic Hollywood looks but the search for the perfect pair can sometimes lead your eyes astray.

"Oftentimes the very expensive glasses, you're paying for the marketing and name brand," said optometrist Dr. Jonathan Christie with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles.

While designer sunglasses may cost more, Christie says the high-end shades you find at your optometrist's office almost always come with adequate sun protection.

Cheap, poor-quality lenses, especially dark-tinted ones, can damage your vision.

"Because if you just have a dark lens without UV protection, you're dilating the pupil, potentially letting in more harmful rays into the eye," Christie said.

Sunglasses don't have to be expensive but look for quality whichever pair you pick.

Christie says you can tell if lenses are low grade if you hold them a few inches from your face and look for a straight line.

"If the straight line is bending at all, if it is, it's a lower quality lens," he said.

Experts say what's most important to look for is a pair that offers 100% UV protection. That means protection against both UVA and UVB.

Check the sticker on the glasses or the packaging. Sometimes it's labeled as UV 400.

As for frames, Christie says the bigger the better.

"The biggest mistake people make is maybe not choosing a frame that's big enough to protect their eyes," he said.

Large frames with wider sides help protect the sensitive skin around your eyes. A wraparound style is even better.

What about polarized lenses that are chemically treated to reduce glare and eyestrain? They help you see better in highly reflective situations, but Christie says they do have their drawbacks.

"It can be harder to read your cellphone, but also if you're a golfer it can be harder to read the greens as well," he said.

Polarized or different color tints are all fine as long as they offer 100% UV shielding.

Cumulative exposure can lead to cataracts, macular degeneration and even eye cancer.

Once you find the proper protective sunglasses, Christie says wear them every time you go outdoors, even on cloudy days.

He says that's because even on overcast days, it can still be bright, and the UV index is high.

Whether you prefer Audrey Hepburn's iconic cat eye or Cruise's legendary aviators, remember to merge style with safety.