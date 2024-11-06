CA prop election results: Proposition 2, bonds for public school and community college facilities

What is Proposition 2? The California measure looking to borrow money to repair schools, colleges

California voters are deciding whether the state should borrow $10 billion to build and repair public schools and community colleges.

The state would distribute Proposition 2 money through matching grants, requiring districts to contribute from local funds.

The prop would not automatically raise taxes, but the state will need to find about $500 million a year to repay the loan.

Proposition 2 comes four years after voters rejected a $15 billion bond proposal for schools in 2020. The last time voters approved borrowing money for schools was in 2016.