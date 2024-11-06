CA prop election results: Proposition 35, permanent funding for Medi-Cal health care services

Proposition 35 would authorize the state to keep a tax on some managed healthcare insurance plans, like Kaiser Permanente.

What is Prop 35? Look at CA measure focused on healthcare insurance

What is Prop 35? Look at CA measure focused on healthcare insurance Proposition 35 would authorize the state to keep a tax on some managed healthcare insurance plans, like Kaiser Permanente.

What is Prop 35? Look at CA measure focused on healthcare insurance Proposition 35 would authorize the state to keep a tax on some managed healthcare insurance plans, like Kaiser Permanente.

What is Prop 35? Look at CA measure focused on healthcare insurance Proposition 35 would authorize the state to keep a tax on some managed healthcare insurance plans, like Kaiser Permanente.

Californians are voting to authorize the state to keep a tax on some managed healthcare insurance plans, like Kaiser Permanente.

The tax on managed health care insurance plans began in 2009, but it has never been permanent. The state legislature re-approves it every few years.

One recent estimate predicts Proposition 35 would bring between $7 billion and $8 billion to the state annually. However, some citizens have concerns and say that Proposition 35 makes it harder for kids to access care at home.

There is no stated opposition to Prop 35 on the ballot, but citizens worry the proposal focuses too much on hospital care and does not fund parts of home care.

If Proposition 35 fails and the tax does not become permanent, the state legislature could vote to temporarily extend it when the current tax expires in 2027.

