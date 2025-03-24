In February 2022, Velasquez was accused of shooting at a man during a high-speed car chase in Morgan Hill.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez sentenced to 5 years in prison for attempted murder

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez on Monday has been sentenced to five years in prison for attempted murder, which includes for time he already served.

Velasquez already spent three years in prison, so he will serve the remaining two years.

He pleaded no contest last year.

This stems from a three-year long criminal case.

In February 2022, Velasquez was accused of shooting at a man during a high-speed car chase in Morgan Hill.

According to authorities, it was an 11-mile high-speed chase.

The person he chased, Harry Goularte, is accused of molesting Velasquez's 4-year-old son at the time while at a daycare. Goularte's mother, who runs the daycare, and his step father were inside the vehicle during the chase. Goularte's step father was shot and injured.

Our cameras weren't allowed to record inside the courtroom on Monday, but ABC7 News South Bay reporter Lauren Martinez said it was completely packed. People on both side of this case were emotional, tearful and provided victim impact statements.

At the end Cain Velasquez read a statement to the judge. He said he completely agrees with whatever the judge sees fit. He called his actions reckless and dangerous. And that he is truly sorry.

Harry Goularte's mother spoke after the sentencing, saying it is "extremely disappointing."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.