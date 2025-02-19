Cal Fire captain stabbed to death in San Diego County home

RAMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Cal Fire captain died Monday after she was stabbed multiple times in her San Diego County home, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday it's investigating the death of Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, 49, as a potential domestic violence incident.

Deputies responded to a radio call just before 9 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road in Ramona, sheriff's officials said in a news release.

Deputies found Marodi with multiple stab wounds and treated her until Cal Fire paramedics arrived. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators suspect Marodi knew the assailant, but the suspect hasn't been identified.

"Homicide detectives are actively working to contact persons of interest, identify a suspect, and locate and apprehend them as quickly as possible," sheriff's officials said.

A motive is unclear and no arrests have been made.

Marodi served more than 30 years with Cal Fire, mainly in Riverside County, starting as a volunteer in Moreno Valley.

"The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her CAL FIRE family," Cal Fire said.

A procession was held for Marodi Tuesday.