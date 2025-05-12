Brush fire reported at Chino Hills State Park in Inland Empire

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire officials are responding to a vegetation fire in Chino Hills on Monday.

According to the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit, the fire was first reported at 2:49 p.m. in the 4700 block of Sapphire Road, which is in Chino Hills State Park.

Officials requested an additional three air tankers -- for a total of four -- saying the fire has the potential for 25 acres.

Additional information about what may have sparked the flames was not immediately available.

Firefighters from Cal Fire San Bernardino and Chino Valley Fire were responding to the scene.