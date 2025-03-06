New bill seeks to expand protections for temporary migrant workers in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A state assemblymember in the Bay Area introduced a bill this week that seeks to expand protections for temporary migrant workers.

Assembly Bill 1362, also called the Human Trafficking Prevention and Protection Act, would require all contracted foreign labor recruiters to follow rules aimed at preventing them from exploiting migrant workers with temporary work visa programs, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Anti-human trafficking advocates say those programs are frequently exploited due to a lack of federal oversight.

Democratic Assemblymember Ash Kalra of San Jose introduced the bill.

"AB 1362 will close a harmful loophole by ensuring all temporary immigrant workers, such as domestic workers, agricultural workers, and nurses, are protected against wage theft, human trafficking, and other labor violations," Kalra said in a statement Monday.