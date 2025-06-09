California Gov. Gavin Newsom suing Trump administration over National Guard deployment

It's been four days now since protests over ICE operations in Los Angeles have turned violent.

It's been four days now since protests over ICE operations in Los Angeles have turned violent.

It's been four days now since protests over ICE operations in Los Angeles have turned violent.

It's been four days now since protests over ICE operations in Los Angeles have turned violent.

LOS ANGELES -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is suing the Trump administration, claiming President Donald Trump illegally federalized the National Guard to confront protesters in Los Angeles.

The clashes between protesters and law enforcement "is exactly what Donald Trump wanted," Newsom wrote on social media Monday morning.

"He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard," Newsom said. "The order he signed doesn't just apply to CA. It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing. We're suing him."

Roughly 300 California National Guard members arrived in Los Angeles over the weekend as immigration protests intensified.

RELATED: Immigration protests intensify in Los Angeles after Trump deploys hundreds of National Guard troops

Trump said he had authorized 2,000 members to deploy if needed. The president is also leaving the possibility of sending the Marines open.

RELATED: Noem says National Guard wouldn't be needed in LA if Newsom had done his job

This is the first time a president has taken control of a state's National Guard without a request from its governor in 60 years.

During these demonstrations, at least 3 officers have been injured and more than 50 people arrested.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.