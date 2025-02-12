Insurance commissioner says homeowners in fire zones will likely be covered in event of debris flows

Will homeowner's insurance cover damage to properties if there's a severe mudslide or debris flow? The California insurance commissioner recently reminded insurance companies of their legal obligation.

As what's expected to be the most powerful winter storm of the season begins to bear down on Southern California, many residents living in and around the recent burn areas are probably asking themselves the same question.

Will my homeowner's insurance cover damage to my property if there's a severe mudslide or debris flow?

Dana Dattola, an insurance broker with Weaver and Associates, said during normal circumstances the answer would likely be no, unless owners have flood insurance specified in their policy.

"There's a national flood map, and if you're going to get a mortgage in a flood zone, your mortgage company will require you to get flood insurance," said Dattola. "But your average person in Southern California is not in a flood zone, so they don't typically buy it."

However, most homeowners living in recent fire zones would still be covered by the portion of their policy that relates to fire insurance. She points out a recent announcement by Ricardo Lara, the state insurance commissioner, reminding insurance companies of their legal obligation to cover damage from mudslide and debris flows that are deemed to have been caused because of the fires.

"If the hillside starts to slide down, and it's because you're adjacent to the Eaton fires or the Palisades, your homeowner's policy is supposed to pick that up," said Dattola, adding that many homeowners will likely be denied at first, but they should continue to follow up with their insurance company, as well as the California Department of Insurance.

"The insurance commissioner is saying you need to file a claim, and if you're declined you need to send that to the Department of Insurance because they're going to be enforcing the carriers to respond to flood claims if it is because of the fires."