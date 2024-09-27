Newsom signs bill requiring pet insurance providers to be more transparent about coverage, premiums

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday that aims to reform pet insurance and better protect pet owners.

SB 1217, introduced by state Sen. Steven Glazer, will require more transparency from pet insurers regarding coverage or premium changes based on the pet's age or where it lives, according to a press release by the governor's office.

"It requires greater clarity in policies that exclude pre-existing conditions, clearly establishing wellness programs as distinct from insurance, and requires that coverage be issued the second day after receiving the complete application and payment," the release said.

Another bill signed by Newsom - SB1233 - authorizes a California veterinary medical school to develop a high-quality, high-volume spay and neuter certification program. The goal is to expand pet owner's access to low and no-cost spay-neuter services.

SB 1233 was introduced by state Sen. Scott Wilk, whose district encompasses the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.