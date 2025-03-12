24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
California lawmakers consider legislation to give inmate firefighters a raise

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 7:48PM
California lawmakers are considering giving a raise to inmate firefighters under new legislation.

Assembly Bill 247 aims to raise the hourly wage of inmates to $19 when they are assigned to an active fire incident. They currently earn $5-10 a day.

During a news conference Tuesday, some assembly members said incarcerated individuals who fight fires have put their lives on the line just like firefighters - and so far, they haven't been paid fairly.

More than 1,000 incarcerated individuals helped battle the Palisades and Eaton fires that devastated Los Angeles County two months ago.

Incarcerated firefighters battling Southern California wildfires have been moved by the outpouring of support from the public. "When the community comes out and shows the love and the outpouring, it just really feels good. It feels like someone cares and someone knows what you're doing," Almanza said.
