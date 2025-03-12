California lawmakers consider legislation to give inmate firefighters a raise

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California lawmakers are considering giving a raise to inmate firefighters under new legislation.

Assembly Bill 247 aims to raise the hourly wage of inmates to $19 when they are assigned to an active fire incident. They currently earn $5-10 a day.

During a news conference Tuesday, some assembly members said incarcerated individuals who fight fires have put their lives on the line just like firefighters - and so far, they haven't been paid fairly.

More than 1,000 incarcerated individuals helped battle the Palisades and Eaton fires that devastated Los Angeles County two months ago.