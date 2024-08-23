California lawmakers, victim advocates gather at Capitol to condemn controversial SB 94

The bill would give people serving life in prison without the possibility of parole a chance at freedom.

The bill would open the possibility of judicial review to reduce sentences for some felons of serious crimes, including murder, if they have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- Several lawmakers, law enforcement leaders and victim advocates gathered at the state Capitol in Sacramento Thursday to condemn the controversial Senate Bill 94.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco joined lawmakers to stop SB 94 from moving forward.

"We are here to address nothing short of lunacy," he said. "SB 94 is a perfect example of a misguided agenda that disregards victims and law abiding Californians in favor of criminals who prey upon us."

California Assemblyman James Gallagher, who represents the 3rd Assembly District, called the bill dangerous.

" [ It ] would overturn the sentences of some of the most heinous killers in our justice system," he said.

The bill was first introduced last year but it failed to gain support. Senator Dave Cortese revived it this month with amendments.

He said SB 94 creates a four-tiered review process for prisoners who have served at least 25 years in prison that would include hearing from judges, the state Board of Parole Hearings and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Individuals serving [ life without parole ] 'special circumstances' are locked up without any judicial review of their sentences," said Cortese. "Even after 25 years in prison, rehabilitation or unusual factual circumstances are not reviewed."

"This is a conservative, narrow bill tailored to a specific subsection of our incarcerated population who may not have received the same sentence had they been convicted in the present day."

Gallagher said victims' families would have to face their loved ones' killer again.

"They were promised justice and they're not getting it if they move forward and pass SB 94," he said.

Those against the bill - including victims - say it puts innocent people in danger.

"I am disillusioned and anguished wondering when can victims mourn quickly for their loved ones without worrying about legislation that will reopen the wounds from their past," said Lauren Pettigrew with Crime Victims United.

SB 94 states no one convicted of killing of peace officer or serial killers can apply for resentencing. The bill needs to go for a vote before the legislative session ends on Aug. 31.