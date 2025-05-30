Now the father is facing five felony charges

NorCal man allegedly shoots at car carrying teens who bullied his daughter, egged his house

A San Mateo father is accused of shooting a gun at a car full of teenagers, he claims, were bullying his daughter.

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- A California father allegedly fired at a car occupied by several teenagers he says had been bullying his daughter, officials said.

The man faces multiple charges for what prosecutors said was an unreasonable and dangerous response.

The shooting incident occurred early Sunday in San Mateo, police said. Officers investigated a "shooting into an occupied vehicle stemming from alleged bullying and/or harassment," the San Mateo Police Department said in a statement. Craig Steven Miceli, 54, was arrested on multiple charges, according to the department.

"It's the response that's the crime," San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told ABC San Francisco station KGO-TV on Wednesday. "You do not get to take a firearm out and point it at a car with human beings in it and fire."

Prosecutors said the suspect shot two rounds down the street at a car filled with three teenage boys. Moments before, those boys are said to have been throwing eggs at the man's house.

"He said he was just trying to shoot at the tires, but one of those went into the passenger side of it where the three boys were located. Fortunately, they were not hit," Wagstaffe said.

Sunday's incident comes a few days after the same group of boys allegedly poured canola oil outside the steps of the man's house.

The suspect told law enforcement that his daughter attends school with the boys and was the victim of bullying.

Following the incident, the man turned himself in to police, who also did a search of his house.

"They did find a variety of ammunition and an illegal automatic rifle. So he is also charged with the illegal possession of an automatic rifle," Wagstaffe said.

The shooting has come as a shock to many in the neighborhood.

Robert Gonzales told KGO-TV that police knocked on his door around 1 a.m. Sunday.

"We've been here 50 years and have never had any incidents at all, ever," he said.

Other neighbors like Michael Chadd say they noticed a police presence for days following Sunday's incident.

Chadd says while he condemns the suspect shooting at the car, he worries about the real life ramifications bullying can have.

"Bullying is something, according to my own understanding, that's not always something that's followed up correctly. And when incidents are reported, it doesn't get nipped in the bud so to speak," Chadd said.

Wagstaffe says the suspect is facing five different felony charges.

And while that plays out in the legal system, he says he hopes the teenage boys have also learned a lesson.

"One prays that they've got sufficient brainpower to understand they were lucky, and luck doesn't always happen," Wagstaffe said.

ABC News contributed to this report.