Evacuation orders for several areas as crews battle 5 fires across Inland Empire

Five fires are burning across the Inland Empire on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders for several communities.

Residents in Riverside, Banning, San Bernardino, Phelan, and Aguanga -- east of Temecula -- are all keeping a close eye on the flames as conditions remain hot and dry, with wind blowing through the region.

The 83-acre Mandalay Fire is burning on Tyler Street between Jurupa Avenue and Arlington Avenue in San Bernardino.

According to the Riverside Police Department, anyone who lives on Gaylor Street, Eureka Drive, and Mandalay Court should evacuate immediately.

The fire is burning in a residential area that butts up to the Hidden Valley nature area.

A reception center has been established at La Sierra Senior Center, located at 5215 La Sierra Ave.

The Wolf Fire in Banning has exploded to 1,164 acres in Banning.

Evacuation orders are in place for areas north of Poppet Flat Divide Truck Trail, south of Interstate 10, east of Highland Springs Avenue, and west of Old Cabazon Road.

Evacuation warnings are in place for areas north of Poppet Flats Trail, south of Highland Springs Avenue, east of Bergamo Avenue, and west of Highway 243.

A care and reception site has been opened at Hemet High School, located at 41701 E. Stetson Ave.

An animal shelter has been set up at 581 S. Grand Ave.

An evacuation order is in effect for the Cable Fire burning in San Bernardino near Martin Ranch Road, north of West Meyers.

At least 13 acres have burned.

Video shows the fire line burning close to a home as crews work to stop it.

The evacuation order is affecting areas south of West Meyers to Little League Drive.

Wilson Fire

The one-acre Wilson Fire is burning in the 9100 block of Wilson Ranch Road in Phelan.

Immediate evacuations were in place from Phelan Road to Wilson Ranch Road and Nielson Road to Sonora Ranch Road.

Wilson Ranch Road and Phelan Road are closed.

In an update at 6:16 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress had stopped.

An evacuation order is underway for the 72-acre Mindy Fire burning near Decoursey Road and Mindy Lane in Sage, near Aguanga.

The evacuation order is in place for areas north of Wilson Valley Road, west of Cahuilla Heights Road, east of East Benton Road, and south of Red Mountain Road.

