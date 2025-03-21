California's clean air vehicle decal program could be coming to an end soon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The clock is running out on California's clean air vehicle decal program. You may have seen the colorful stickers on eligible vehicles riding in the HOV lanes. The program allows vehicles that meet specific emissions standards to use the carpool lanes regardless of occupancy.

"It sounds like a good idea, especially when the carpool lane is moving," said Eric Hoschstein, a SoCal EV driver. "So, I would love to find out how to do it. I'm definitely going to sign up. It's a shame that it's ending."

California has already taken initiative by passing AB 2678, a bill authored by Assemblymember Greg Wallis that would extend the program until 2027. However, without action by the federal government - the program is set to expire on Sept. 30 of this year.

"This is an incentive right," Wallis said. "Rather than a heavy-handed government mandate coming in and saying 'You must do this, you must buy one of these vehicles,' we want to be able to go to consumers and say 'Hey, here's an incentive to encourage you to help clean up our environment and you're also going to get to help reduce congestion on our overcrowded highways."

Since the program started, the DMV has issued more than 1 million decals. Currently there are more than 465,000 vehicles in California with active clean air vehicle decals. But in about six months - those all will be void.

"I think it really is a win-win for California and we don't really want the federal government coming in and weighing in on California's positions," said Wallis.

