Thieves, including one disguised as medical professional, break into OC home while teen home alone

A 15-year-old boy was home alone when burglars broke into a Huntington Beach home. One suspect was disguised as a medical professional in scrubs.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- It all started with a random doorbell ring at a Huntington Beach home on Aug. 22.

Doorbell camera footage recorded a woman wearing a mask and what looked like medical scrubs walking outside of the house.

"She was looking around as she approached the front door to see if anyone is looking. She waited and she was looking at her cellphone, texting somebody," said the homeowner Ryan, who wished to be identified by just his first name for safety and security reasons.

After no one answered the door, the woman knocked on the window.

Ryan's 15-year-old son was home alone and went to check who was at the front door. The teen texted his mom, who she advised him not to open the door.

"The window was open at the time when my wife was not home, because she didn't think anything of it, because my son was home. So they entered from the open window. Took the screen out and entered there," Ryan described.

Ryan believes the burglars may have used WiFi jammers, because cameras only show a few moments of the suspect standing outside and a frame of a man running toward the home.

"All of a sudden, they appear from nowhere because usually when you see a camera, the camera is recording. You can see them walk, but this guy just, it jumps," Ryan said.

The thieves targeted the master bedroom and got away with about $80,000 in jewelry and other valuables.

Thankfully, Ryan's son was not hurt.

"He was gaming upstairs and he said he was talking with his friend. He's got his headphones on, so obviously he can't hear anything so thank God he's safe," Ryan said. "Oh very scary. We thought he could be dead. They could tie him up or kidnap him. Take him for ransom. You never know."

The Huntington Beach Police Department is investigating. Authorities want to remind the public that residential burglaries occur during the day and to call the police if they see something suspicious.

They provided the following safety tips: