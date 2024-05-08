WATCH LIVE

New campaign aims to make Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu safer

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 7:27PM
Fifty-nine people have been killed on the Malibu portion of PCH since 2010, with speeding the most common factor, officials say.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A new campaign is urging drivers to slow down on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

State and local transportation leaders on Wednesday morning announced a new education campaign to make PCH safer. The campaign is called Go Safely PCH.

The goal is to make that stretch of the highway safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.

Since 2010, officials said 59 people have been killed on the Malibu portion of PCH, with speeding the most common factor.

The campaign will also inform the public about safety upgrades and increased traffic enforcement in place to promote safe driving behaviors.

Last year, four Pepperdine students were killed on PCH when prosecutors said they were struck by a driver who was speeding at more than 100 mph moments before the crash.

Their deaths renewed calls for increased safety measures on the highway.

