Memorial service honors 4 Pepperdine sorority sisters killed in PCH crash

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A somber and emotional service was held Sunday to honor four Pepperdine students who were fatally struck by a car in Malibu last week.

The four were friends and sorority sisters who were set to graduate this year. They were standing along the side of Pacific Coast Highway when, police say, a speeding driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into them in addition to several parked cars.

The four young women - Niamh Rolston, 20, Peyton Stewart, 21, Asha Weir, 21, and Deslyn Williams, 21 - were remembered by friends and family in a ceremony on campus.

"I love you my four angels," said their friend and sorority sister Bridget Thompson. "Thank you for bettering me. Thank you for loving me so unconditionally. Thank you for making me who I am today and thank you for being you."

All four will receive their degrees posthumously and a memorial will be placed on campus to honor them.

The deadly crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 21500 block of PCH. The driver, 22-year-old Fraser Bohm, was arrested, booked and released on vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Police don't believe the driver was under the influence but say speed was a factor.

Asha Weir's mother, Bonita Weir, offered a message for those gathered at the service:

"Please leave here today with a thank you from this mom for loving my sweet girl. Please leave with love in your hearts for one another and with forgiveness in the midst of this tragedy."