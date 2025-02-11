Can you predict the winners of the 2025 Oscars?

Play for FREE and compete for prizes!

On The Red Carpet's Oscar nominees special features interviews with the stars of this year's most nominated films, including "Emilia Pérez," "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and more.

Think you know who will win big at the 97th Academy Awards? Then it's time to play Oscars Pick'em!

Predict the winners, play along with friends, and watch LIVE Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

The Grand Prize is a round trip for two to next year's Official Oscars Watch Party at the Academy Museum, plus $5,000 in cash.

Additionally, 10 first prize winners will receive an Oscars Prize Park.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET 12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

