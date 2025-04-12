Los Angeles County lifts ocean water advisory for wildfire-impacted beaches

A large stretch of the coastline that was impacted by the Palisades Fire is now open to beachgoers after officials lifted the ocean water advisory.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On Wednesday, Los Angeles County officials announced they lifted the ocean water quality advisory for fire-impacted beaches.

The Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board tested and analyzed samples of ocean water and sand from January through March.

The tests were looking for any signs of metals or chemicals that may have come from runoff after January's wildfires.

The samples now show no chemicals related to wildfires at levels that are dangerous to human health.

That means the stretch of beaches from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach is now officially open to beachgoers.

County officials say it is safe to enter the water and play in the sand.

However, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recommends avoiding "beaches on or near burned properties, as the fire debris may contain harmful substances and physical hazards such as glass, metal and sharp wooden debris."

The county also says high tide may carry fire debris into the ocean. Beachgoers should avoid debris if it's present in the water.