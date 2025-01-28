LA County warns against going into ocean water amid toxic runoff concerns after fires, rain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rainfall is needed and generally welcomed across Southern California. But following two historic fires, it also poses risks and it heightens the concern over contaminants that could make their way into storm drains, creeks, rivers, and beaches.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a rain advisory for all L.A. County beaches. It usually does so when there's been 1/10 of an inch of rain or more.

"We advise people not to enter the ocean water and to avoid any ponding water on the beach near storm drains that may be contaminated with this bacteria," said Scott Abbott, assistant director of environmental health with the county Department of Public Health.

"That's for 72 hours after the end of the rainfall. If people continue to decide to go into the water, there's an increased chance that they may become ill," added Abbott.

The agency also extended the ocean water advisory it issued before the rainfall due to fire debris.

"This was issued as a result of the runoff from firefighting activities, because this ash may contain toxic and carcinogenic chemicals and put them into the ocean," he said.

That advisory extends from Surfrider Beach in Malibu to Dockweiler Beach near LAX.

"We will be using tests to determine... when and whether this warning should be lifted."

Meantime, on its website, the U.S. Geological Survey writes that "storms following wildfires are known to impair drinking water supplies in the southwestern U.S." and that it works with local, state and federal agencies to identify any issues related to wildfires.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said it has expanded its water quality testing in communities adjacent to areas under a Do Not Drink Notice, adding that so far, drinking water standards continue to be met.

The Do Not Drink Notice remains in effect for most of Pacific Palisades in zip code 90272, and adjacent communities north of San Vicente Boulevard.