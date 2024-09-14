Canelo vs. Berlanga: How to watch, date, time and more

LAS VEGAS -- Canelo Alvarez is making the eighth defense of at least one super middleweight title against Edgar Berlanga on Saturday, Sept. 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Prime Video PPV, 8 p.m. ET).

Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) won his first super middleweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Callum Smith in December 2020. He became the undisputed champion by defeating Caleb Plant in November 2021, and made four successful defenses, before the IBF stripped him of the belt in July after Alvarez decided to face Berlanga instead of the IBF's No. 1 mandatory challenger, William Scull.

The Alvarez-Berlanga fight will be for the WBC, WBO and WBA titles. The lineal championship will also be on the line.

Alvarez, 34, of Jalisco, Mexico, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jaime Munguia in May, which followed another dominant win over Jermell Charlo in September last year.

Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) started his career with 16 consecutive victories by KO -- in the first round! He has only one KO in his last six fights.

The 27-year-old Berlanga, of Brooklyn, New York, is fighting in his first title fight, and first PPV event.

Also on the card, Ersilandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight title against two-division champion Danny Garcia.

Lara, 41, of Guantanamo, Cuba, but now living in Houston, Texas, has only fought once since May 2022, a second-round KO win over Michael Zerafa back in March. Garcia, 36, of Philadelphia, last fought in July 2022, a majority decision win over Jose Benavidez Jr.

Where can I watch the Alvarez-Berlanga fight card?

The main card on Prime PPV begins at 5 p.m. PT ($89.95). The fight will also be streamed on DAZN PPV.

The PPV card:

Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga, 12 rounds, for Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight championship

Title fight: Ersilandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia, 12 rounds, for Lara's WBA "super" middleweight title

Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBA interim super middleweight title

Rolando "Rolly" Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Free card:

Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro, 10 rounds, featherweights

Roiman Villa vs. Ricardo Salas, 10 rounds, welterweights

Jonathan Lopez vs. Richard Medina, 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Lawrence King vs. Vaughn Williams, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Yoenli Hernandez vs. Jose Sanchez, 8 rounds, middleweights

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Joshua Conley, 6 rounds, super middleweights