Covina deli serves community with delicious eats, plus college scholarships for local students

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Whether you're in the mood for a sandwich or a hot slice of pepperoni pizza, this spot in Covina has you covered.

Vince Demaggio opened Capri Deli in 1954, and his two sons still own it to this day.

With its retro vibe and friendly staff, you are in for a treat. The deli serves hearty sandwiches, salads galore, pizza annd pasta.

Plus, there's a little market to pick out some cool bottled sodas, wine, dessert and more. Most customers come by for the Cold Cut Combo.

"The cold cut combo, you can't go wrong with, and our way is the best way," said Steve Claude, the deli's assistant general manager.

It includes a handful of Italian meats, lettuce, cheese, tomato and their special oil dressing. You can order a small, large, the 30-inch yard stick size, or a massive 3-footer - that just keeps going and going and going.

It's great for catering.

Another fan favorite and best seller is the meatball sandwich. The toasted, garlic buttery bread makes for a perfect bite.

Rounding out the top 5 menu items: the hot pastrami sandwich, the lasagna - which you can buy hot or refrigerated to warm up yourself - and the pizza.

Capri Deli makes their own dough, so it's no surprise that the pizza is perfection. The macaroni salad is the most popular side, and the restaurant also offers a potato and spaghetti salad, too.

Finally, save room for a little something sweet. The menu includes chocolate and carrot cake and cookies. Capri Deli has it all.

"We have such amazing, loyal customers that come in once or twice a week. We get to know their names," said Nicole Paisley, the deli's general manager.

The eatery also has a very loyal staff...where coworkers have become family.

"I've been here on and off since 1977. When we started, we were just a little hole in the wall down on the corner," Claude said.

Today, seven days a week you can sit down, take out, and just enjoy a good meal surrounded by good people.

The restaurant doesn't just serve its community with good eats - it also awards two college or trade school scholarships to students in Covina every year.

