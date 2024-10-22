Car crashes into fence at high rate of speed outside Sylmar home, video shows

24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Tuesday, October 22, 2024 6:03PM
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A security camera captured the moment a driver slammed into a brick and metal fence outside a home in Sylmar.

The incident happened near the corner of Rincon Avenue and Lashburn Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to police. The footage shows a white sedan traveling at a high rate of speed before it plowed into the fence.

Only one vehicle was involved, but the number of passengers or any injuries were not known.

It's unclear what caused the crash. No arrests have been made.

