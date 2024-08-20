Car slams straight into Chipotle in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A car slammed into a Chipotle in Van Nuys Tuesday morning, completely destroying the restaurant's storefront.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Van Nuys and Burbank boulevards.

The driver suffered injuries and was treated at the scene, LAPD said.

The front entrance of the Chipotle appeared to have extensive damage.

By around 6:45 a.m., the vehicle was successfully extricated from the building and was set to be towed.

What led to the crash remains unclear. The LAPD Valley Traffic Division is investigating the incident.