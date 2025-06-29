Car hits LAPD mobile command post after police shoot, wound armed man in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man who was armed with a handgun on a street in South L.A., authorities say.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A car struck an LAPD mobile command post vehicle early Sunday after police shot and wounded a man armed with a gun in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers were in the area of Avalon Boulevard and 42nd Place at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, where they saw a suspect east of Avalon Boulevard, preparing to cross the west side of the intersection, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The suspect was armed with a handgun; at that time, there was an OIS," according to a police statement.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and paramedics rushed him to a hospital. The suspect's condition was unknown.

"Following the OIS, officers learned the suspect had confronted a victim in a nearby alley and fired at least one round in the air," the police statement said. "The victim was not injured. The suspect's handgun is at scene."

As the investigation continued at the scene Sunday morning, a car drove through the crime scene tape around 3 a.m. and hit the mobile command post, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

Several personnel were inside the LAPD vehicle at the time of the crash, Aguilar said. One police employee was transported to a hospital with complaints of pain.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Aguilar said.