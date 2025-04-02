Car rolls down embankment off 10 Freeway in El Monte: 'A car flew off, over my head'

At least two people were hospitalized after a driver in El Monte apparently lost control of their vehicle and rolled down a freeway embankment.

At least two people were hospitalized after a driver in El Monte apparently lost control of their vehicle and rolled down a freeway embankment.

At least two people were hospitalized after a driver in El Monte apparently lost control of their vehicle and rolled down a freeway embankment.

At least two people were hospitalized after a driver in El Monte apparently lost control of their vehicle and rolled down a freeway embankment.

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two people were hospitalized after a driver in El Monte apparently lost control of their vehicle and rolled down a freeway embankment.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound 10 Freeway near the Santa Anita exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One witness described the unbelievable scene he saw.

"A car flew off, over my head and hit the ground. It felt like it was a movie or something, like it was a dream or something," said Francisco Chavez. "... like it wasn't real, because I never seen nothing like this, you know."

The CHP says it's still unclear what exactly happened, but added only one vehicle was involved.

According to police, at least one person suffered massive head trauma.