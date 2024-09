Arson probe launched after car is engulfed in flames in Compton, allegedly torched by street racers

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An arson investigation is underway in Compton after street racers allegedly set a car on fire.

It happened just after midnight Saturday in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy store on Central Avenue and Alondra Boulevard.

Authorities said they initially responded to the area after receiving reports of a street takeover. When they arrived, the crowds dispersed and they found a car on fire.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.