Car-to-car shooting during road rage incident leaves woman wounded, gunman at large, LAPD says

A woman in South Los Angeles was wounded in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in South Los Angeles in what police believe was a road rage attack.

A woman in South Los Angeles was wounded in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in South Los Angeles in what police believe was a road rage attack.

A woman in South Los Angeles was wounded in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in South Los Angeles in what police believe was a road rage attack.

A woman in South Los Angeles was wounded in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in South Los Angeles in what police believe was a road rage attack.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A woman in South Los Angeles was wounded in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday in what police believe was a road-rage attack.

The suspect, a man driving a white Nissan Altima, fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded around 8:50 a.m. to the area of Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, in response to a possible road rage. The injured woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. A videographer at the scene reported that the woman was critically injured.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's Southeast station at 213-972-7828, or during non-business hours or on weekends at 877-527-3247. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.