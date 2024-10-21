Car slams through roof of home in Rancho Palos Verdes

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- A car smashed through the roof of a home after it apparently rolled down a hill in Rancho Palos Verdes on Sunday.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m., according to authorities.

Aerial footage from AIR7 showed the front end of the car wedged inside the home and the rear bumper poking out of the roof.

There was extensive damage as fire crews responded to the scene.

No one inside the home was injured, but the homeowner raced to the car to make sure the driver was OK.

The driver was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.