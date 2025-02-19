Veteran actor Carl Lumbly back in action with Marvel's 'Captain America: Brave New World'

HOLLYWOOD -- Carl Lumbly is back in action as Isaiah Bradley in Marvel's newest superhero movie "Captain America: Brave New World." But the veteran actor started his professional life as a journalist, always thinking he'd one day become an investigative reporter.

It was chance that he stumbled upon an advertisement and auditioned for a play that landed him the part that changed the course of his career -- leading him to his first hit series, "Cagney & Lacey."

When the TV police drama hit the airwaves in 1981, Lumbly was one of the stars. He stayed with "Cagney & Lacey" all seven seasons. He thanks star Tyne Daly for having such an impact on shaping his mindset as an actor so early in his career.

"She said something that always stuck with me -- that 'anything you can do, you do richer, deeper, fuller and better,'" Lumbly said. "So, I've taken that on. Thank you, Tyne."

Carl Lumbly arrives at the premiere of "Captain America: Brave New World" on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Carl also struck gold with J.J. Abrams' spy series, "Alias" -- playing a titular role for five seasons alongside star Jennifer Garner

"It was a blast, an absolute blast," said Lumbly. "And I was in better shape then, so the stunt work did not hurt."

Before "Alias," Lumbly played a scientist who was also TV's first Black superhero on the 1994 series, "M.A.N.T.I.S."

Lumbly is back in the superhero world as one of the stars of the latest Marvel blockbuster. He plays super soldier and friend to Sam Wilson, the new Captain America.

"I have not experienced anything quite like the Marvel world," Lumbly said. "I know that fandom will support this film but I look forward to the impact I believe this film will have. I think there are themes in it and ideas in it and there's action in it and there are characters in it that represent America today and it is definitely a brave new world."

When it comes to real life bravery, Lumbly credits his parents for making a difference for him and his siblings.

"My parents sent all four of us to college, immigrant parents from Jamaica, working really hard every day and not under easy situations -- not always being appreciated and, in fact, sometimes being vilified by people who didn't even know them. So that's super heroic."

Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.