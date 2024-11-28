Carport fire erupts at Sherman Oaks apartment complex, burns at least 6 vehicles

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters battled a fire at a garden-style apartment building that threatened as many as six vehicles inside a carport Thursday morning in Sherman Oaks.

Fire crews responded to 12940 W Burbank Blvd., west of Coldwater Canyon at 4:10 a.m. where they proceeded to the carport, which is attached to the rear of the two-story apartment, found and extinguished the flames, said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It took 45 firefighters 43 minutes to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.