Celebrate the 32nd Annual Fiesta Broadway in Downtown LA this weekend

Fiesta Broadway is here this weekend to celebrate 32 years of Latin culture this Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fiesta Broadway is Downtown Los Angeles' largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in America. This festival highlights culture, community, and pride.

There will be live music performances from Natalia Jimenez, Jorge Muniz, Conjunto Azabache, Carman Jara, Alex Rivera, and many more. Young rising stars will also be highlighted in the festival's lineup.

The event will be hosted by radio personality Humberto Luna and TV host Marcella Gonzalez. Special presentations will be held by internet personality Chaparro Chuacheneger and astrologer El Niño Prodigio.

Fiesta Broadway will have a play zone for children, local vendors, a car show, and a live lucha libre wrestling match. Food enthusiasts can enjoy authentic Mexican and Latin cuisine, along with a beer garden.

This event is free admission and available for all ages.

If you would like more information on Fiesta Broadway, click here.