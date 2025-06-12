5th Annual Hermosa Beach Pride celebration set to shine this weekend

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The fifth annual Hermosa Beach Pride will be celebrating diversity, equality, and love from Friday, June 13, through Sunday, June 15.

This family-friendly LGBTQIA+ event welcomes all ages to join this three-day celebration.

Attendees can expect a full schedule of pride-related events, activities, fundraisers, and community gatherings.

On Friday, a kickoff party will be hosted for guests 21 and up starting at 8 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m. at The Studio Hermosa. There will be food, drinks, music, and games all night long.

On Saturday, you can grab breakfast with friends and family on the north end at Gitana Cafe and North End Bar and Grill or on the south end at BOLT Hermosa Beach at 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. It's recommended to wear your proudest pride gear. Shortly after the morning meet-up, attendees will make their way over to the Pride Tower for the infamous group picture at the beach. There will be family-friendly free beach activities.

Guests can look forward to a drag show and fundraiser later Saturday night from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Saint Rocke. The show will be hosted by Jezebel Patel, alongside the rest of the talent: Bibble, Ally Meda, and Paradisa Lahore. After the drag show, there will be a Pride after-party at Artesia Bar from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

On Sunday, get fit and join back at Pride Tower for a beach workout from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. More details on the main website are coming soon.

