LGBT Center hosts Trans Pride LA 2025

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The LGBT Center presents Trans Pride LA 2025 on Saturday, June 14, from 2 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

This event will unite and uplift the transgender, nonbinary, and intersex community in Los Angeles.

This is a free, all-ages event that spotlights the center's Trans Lounge Program and other vital community services.

The event is headlined by actor and artist Chella Man and award-winning author Tourmaline as a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Trans Lounge. The panel will be moderated by program host Arisce Wanzer.

Attendees can expect to kick off the event with the annual Trans Pride Block Party, as well as the first-ever Trans Pride After Dark. Both events will take place at the center's Village at Ed Gould Plaza and Anita May Rosenstein Campus in Hollywood.

The Trans Pride Block Party will include a family activity area, music, educational and wellness workshops, a resource fair, food and market vendors, and a drag hour with Mossy.

There will be live performances from KaiXY, Lolita Colby, and Chichi LaPinga. DJ Chrysalis and DJ Shane will have sets throughout the function.

The Trans Pride After Dark will start at 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. for the two-year anniversary of TheyHouse, a Black queer and trans DJ collective. There will be DJ sets by Terrell Brooke and Neptunewavy and dance performances by Mars Wright, VHEX, and The Diamond Prince.

The first 100 festivalgoers can look forward to receiving a copy of Tourmaline's new book MARSHA.

Admission is free with RSVP.

For more information or to RSVP, click here.