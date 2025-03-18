Celebrate National Puppy Day with our Puppy Palooza pet adoption event

Friday morning we are featuring 25 puppies from spcaLA who are looking for homes! Adoption fees are waived, thanks to our generous sponsors.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- March 23 is National Puppy Day, and we are celebrating a little early with our bi-annual Puppy Palooza adoption event.

Friday morning starting at 5am on Eyewitness News, we'll be featuring 25 adoptable pooches from spcaLA.

Puppies will be available for adoption on Friday at 11am at the spcaLA Pet Adoption Center, 5026 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Los Angeles.

The adoption fees for the puppies are waived, thanks to Howard's Appliances and Second Chance Mission!

Enter for your chance to win a Maytag ® Pet Pro Washer & Dryer, courtesy Howard's Appliances.



The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) was the first organization to promote animal welfare in Southern California, incorporated in 1877. They are dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals through education, law enforcement, intervention and advocacy. Donate at spcaLA/donate.

ADOPTION DETAILS FROM spcaLA:



All spcaLA adoption requirements apply.

Adoptions include age appropriate vaccinations, spaying or neutering, a free veterinary examination, and microchip.

Additional fees may apply for medications, spay/neuter deposit.

Save time by submitting an adoption application in advance at spcaLA.com/adopt.

Submitting an application does not reserve or hold animal, or guarantee adoption.

Applications are approved and sometimes are denied.

Must be 18 or older to adopt.

Bring your valid government-issued photo identification.

Bring all human family members, too. If a dog is in the home, a dog-to-dog intro may be required.

If leasing/renting, please bring management contact information/lease; if townhome or condominium owner, please bring CCR/HOA documents for proof that pets are permitted.

Please bring adequate time and patience - adoptions can take 45 minutes to 1 hour.

If several parties present express interest in the same pet simultaneously, spcaLA will enter potential adopters into a "drawing" and begin the adoption process with the first name drawn.