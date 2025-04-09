Charlie Cox, Julia Fox, D'Arcy Carden revealed as guest stars in new FX comedy series, 'Adults'

The new comedy stars Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele as twenty-somethings in New York.

Charlie Cox, Julia Fox, D'Arcy Carden and more revealed as guest stars in new ensemble comedy series, "Adults," premiering May 28 on FX.

LOS ANGELES -- FX's new comedy series features fresh faces in its lead roles, plus an all-star list of guest stars and a creative team full of comedy veterans.

"Adults," an ensemble comedy series, follows a "group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither 'good' nor 'people' yet. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao) and Anton (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir's childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes."

Julia Fox, Charlie Cox and D'Arcy Carden are pictured in an undated composite image. Richard Shotwell; Evan Agostini; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Charlie Cox, Julia Fox, D'Arcy Carden, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, John Reynolds and Ray Nicholson will guest star in the first season

Although no official trailer has been released, FX did reveal a tease last month with a quick snippet of what we can expect.

According to FX, "the show puts a slightly heightened twist on the wins, losses and humiliations of starting out in the adult world. Whether they're trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse."

The series, created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, features a creative team consisting of Nick Kroll ("The League"), Stefani Robinson ("Atlanta," "What We Do in the Shadows") Sarah Naftalis ("What We Do in the Shadows") and Jonathan Krisel ("Baskets," "English Teacher").

"Adults" premieres Wednesday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX with its first two episodes. FX will continue to air two episodes each Wednesday for the following three weeks.

The entire eight-episode first season will debut May 29 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC station.