Chase: CHP slams into car to end pursuit in Compton

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chase through Los Angeles County Monday night ended when a CHP cruiser slammed into a suspect's vehicle on surface streets in the Compton area.

AIR7 was over the pursuit when the suspect was fleeing on the 710 Freeway in southeast L.A. County.

The suspect weaved in and out of traffic during the chase, but the pursuit came to an end near Atlantic and Rosecrans avenues when a CHP cruiser caught up with the fleeing driver and executed a PIT maneuver.

A brief standoff happened, but CHP officers then took the suspect out of the car and took them into custody.

Authorities say the suspect is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

