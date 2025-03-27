Chase: Driver in van leading authorities on dangerous pursuit in Santa Monica

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver in a van is leading authorities on a dangerous chase from Ventura County into the westside of Los Angeles.

AIR7 was over the chase around 5:45 p.m. as the suspect was speeding on the 405 Freeway. The pursuit began in Simi Valley and went through the San Fernando Valley and into the westside of L.A.

The chase is currently on surface streets in Santa Monica.

Simi Valley law enforcement is in pursuit of the van.

