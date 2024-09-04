Chase ends in major crash in Fontana area; investigation underway

It's unclear what prompted the chase or how the crash occurred but the Fontana Police Department called it a "major injury" collision in a post on X.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase ended in a major crash in the Fontana area Wednesday afternoon, prompting several street closures.

It happened at the intersection of Cherry and Beech avenues, close to Rancho Cucamonga.

It's also unclear how many people were involved and the extent of those injuries is unknown. AIR7 footage showed a mangled red car crashed into a fence off the side of the road. Another vehicle was seen with damage to its front end.

Fontana Police along with the California Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. The intersection will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.