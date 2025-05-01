Group steals pastries after not finding cash when breaking into Long Beach bakery, video shows

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Long Beach bakery is asking for the public's help after a group of at least six people broke into their shop last Saturday.

Long Beach police responded to Sweet Jill's Bakery located at 5001 east Second Street at around 5:30 a.m. regarding a burglary report.

Surveillance video showed the moment the group of what looks to be kids or teens taking several swings before shattering the front glass door and entering.

When they didn't get any cash, the group walked away with pastries.

The "would-be thieves" left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage, according to the shop's owner, Jill Pharis.

She wants everyone to know that despite the ordeal, they are back open for business.

"Brownies, cakes, cupcakes. I'm inspired. I have a passion. I work 365 days a year. We're open every holiday," Pharis said.

She said she wants to make sure the people who broke in are held responsible.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Long Beach Police.