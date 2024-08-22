Chase ends in Pacoima after multiple passengers jump out of car

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A wild chase came to a sudden end in Pacoima Wednesday evening after three passengers jumped out of the suspect vehicle and police later cornered the driver in a parking lot.

AIR7 was over the pursuit just before 9 p.m. as the driver exited the 118 Freeway and later got on Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The pursuit went through an alley near Lehigh Avenue and Van Nuys Boulevard. That's when three passengers quickly got out of the car and made a run for it.

The chase continued but ended minutes later when the suspect surrendered in a parking lot near a housing complex. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

At least one passenger was detained.